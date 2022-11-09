Injuries have plagued the Miami offensive line all season. This has caused the Hurricanes to play freshmen and one particular player is exceeding expectations. In the last media appearance of the week, Head Coach Mario Cristobal had some glowing things to say about first-year offensive lineman Anez Cooper, who almost chose to play a different position.

Offensive Guard Anez Cooper a Building Block for the Future

With so many injuries on the offensive line - Miami is down to just six or seven linemen according to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis - freshman Anez Cooper has received a prime opportunity to kick start his tenure as one of the key cogs of the offensive trenches: "It's incredibly important. Obviously, I know how bad he wants to play, Zion, but that's a big one. A guy like Justice was arguably our most physical player on your team, not only on your offensive line. Jalen Rivers was, as a performer, as good as it gets, in my opinion, in the conference, arguably the country. Jonathan Denis was playing at a really, really high level. Those are big losses, it's not like you're losing a reserve here and there, those are guys that were starters for ya. So for a guy like Anez, as a freshman, to go in there and step in and produce at the level he's produced, it's monstrous, it's huge." Cristobal is one of the premier developers of offensive line talent, so it is notable that he is stamping Cooper so early in his time at Miami.