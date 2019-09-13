Full Miami Hurricanes men's basketball schedule announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday night the league slate for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
In the first year of the 20-game ACC schedule, Miami has 11 contests against teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including six at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes, for whom all 20 outings will be televised, also have three matchups with 2019 NIT teams, one of which is at home.
“The ACC is the best league in the country and we expect this season will be no different,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Each and every game in this conference is a true test and we look forward to facing the nation’s best teams night in and night out.
“Our fans have helped us perform incredibly well at the Watsco Center the past several seasons and, with their support, we are excited to once again take the court for so many great home matchups.”
As previously released, the Hurricanes begin the league slate at the Watsco Center against Louisville (Nov. 5, ACCN) in the season opener.
Following its 11-game non-conference schedule, Miami resumes ACC play at Clemson (Dec. 31, ESPN2/U). The Hurricanes then return home to play Duke (Jan. 4, ESPN) to begin 2020.
Miami makes its return trip to Louisville (Jan. 7, ESPN/2/U/ACCN) before hosting Pittsburgh (Jan. 12, ACCN). The Hurricanes follow that with a visit to NC State (Jan. 15, RSN) and then welcome Florida State (Jan. 18, ACCN) to the Watsco Center.
The Hurricanes travel to the Tar Heel State for back-to-back games, first squaring off with Duke (Jan. 21, ESPN/2/U) at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then meeting North Carolina (Jan. 25, ESPN/2/U/ACCN) at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Miami caps the first month of 2020 by hosting Virginia Tech (Jan. 28, ACCN) and then trips to Pittsburgh (Feb. 2, ACCN). Next, the Hurricanes host NC State (Feb. 5, ACCN) before visiting Florida State (Feb. 8, ACCN).
The first of Miami’s two, two-game homestands comes against Boston College (Feb. 12, RSN) and Wake Forest (Feb. 15, RSN).
After that, the Hurricanes have three consecutive away games to cap their road slate. First is a trip to Virginia Tech (Feb. 19, RSN), followed by visits to Notre Dame (Feb. 23, ACCN) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 29, ACCN).
Miami wraps up conference play with a pair of home contests, first facing the defending national champion, Virginia (March 4, ACCN). The regular season finale, which will serve as senior day for forward Keith Stone and guard Dejan Vasiljevic, comes against Syracuse (March 7, ACCN).
2019-2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
OCT 30 (WED) 7:00 PM VS FLAGLER (EXHIBITION) CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
NOV 5 (TUE) TIME TBA VS LOUISVILLE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
NOV 8 (FRI) TIME TBA VS FLORIDA ATLANTIC CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
NOV 12 (TUE) TIME TBA AT UCF ORLANDO, FLA.
NOV 16 (SAT) TIME TBA VS QUINNIPIAC CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
CHARLESTON CLASSIC
NOV 21 (THU) 11:30 AM VS MISSOURI STATE CHARLESTON, S.C.
NOV 22 (FRI) TIME TBA VS FLORIDA/ST. JOSEPH'S CHARLESTON, S.C.
NOV 24 (SUN) TIME TBA VS TBD CHARLESTON, S.C.
BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE
DEC 2 (MON) 7:00 PM AT ILLINOIS CHAMPAIGN, ILL. TV: ESPN2
DEC 14 (SAT) TIME TBA VS ALABAMA A&M CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
AIR FORCE RESERVE BASKETIME TBALL HOF INVITATIONAL
DEC 17 (TUE) 9:30 PM VS TEMPLE BROOKLYN, N.Y.
DEC 21 (SAT) TIME TBA VS COPPIN STATE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
DEC 31 (TUE) TIME TBA ACC AT CLEMSON CLEMSON, S.C. TV: ESPN2/U
JAN 4 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC VS DUKE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER TV: ESPN
JAN 7 (TUE) TIME TBA ACC AT LOUISVILLE LOUISVILLE, KY. TV: ESPN/2/U/ACCN
JAN 12 (SUN) TIME TBA ACC VS PITTSBURGH CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
JAN 15 (WED) TIME TBA ACC AT NC STATE RALEIGH, N.C.
JAN 18 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC VS FLORIDA STATE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
JAN 21 (TUE) TIME TBA ACC AT DUKE DURHAM, N.C.
JAN 25 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC AT NORTH CAROLINA CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
JAN 28 (TUE) TIME TBA ACC VS VIRGINIA TECH CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER TV: ACCN
FEB 2 (SUN) TIME TBA ACC AT PITTSBURGH PITTSBURGH, PA. TV: ACCN
FEB 5 (WED) TIME TBA ACC VS NC STATE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER TV: ACCN
FEB 8 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC AT FLORIDA STATE TALLAHASSEE, FLA. TV: ACCN
FEB 12 (WED) TIME TBA ACC VS BOSTON COLLEGE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
FEB 15 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC VS WAKE FOREST CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
FEB 19 (WED) TIME TBA ACC AT VIRGINIA TECH BLACKSBURG, VA.
FEB 23 (SUN) TIME TBA ACC AT NOTRE DAME SOUTH BEND, IND.
FEB 29 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC AT GEORGIA TECH ATLANTA, GA.
MAR 4 (WED) TIME TBA ACC VS VIRGINIA CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER
MAR 7 (SAT) TIME TBA ACC VS SYRACUSE CORAL GABLES, FLA. WATSCO CENTER