The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday night the league slate for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

In the first year of the 20-game ACC schedule, Miami has 11 contests against teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including six at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes, for whom all 20 outings will be televised, also have three matchups with 2019 NIT teams, one of which is at home.

“The ACC is the best league in the country and we expect this season will be no different,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Each and every game in this conference is a true test and we look forward to facing the nation’s best teams night in and night out.

“Our fans have helped us perform incredibly well at the Watsco Center the past several seasons and, with their support, we are excited to once again take the court for so many great home matchups.”

As previously released, the Hurricanes begin the league slate at the Watsco Center against Louisville (Nov. 5, ACCN) in the season opener.

Following its 11-game non-conference schedule, Miami resumes ACC play at Clemson (Dec. 31, ESPN2/U). The Hurricanes then return home to play Duke (Jan. 4, ESPN) to begin 2020.

Miami makes its return trip to Louisville (Jan. 7, ESPN/2/U/ACCN) before hosting Pittsburgh (Jan. 12, ACCN). The Hurricanes follow that with a visit to NC State (Jan. 15, RSN) and then welcome Florida State (Jan. 18, ACCN) to the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes travel to the Tar Heel State for back-to-back games, first squaring off with Duke (Jan. 21, ESPN/2/U) at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then meeting North Carolina (Jan. 25, ESPN/2/U/ACCN) at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Miami caps the first month of 2020 by hosting Virginia Tech (Jan. 28, ACCN) and then trips to Pittsburgh (Feb. 2, ACCN). Next, the Hurricanes host NC State (Feb. 5, ACCN) before visiting Florida State (Feb. 8, ACCN).

The first of Miami’s two, two-game homestands comes against Boston College (Feb. 12, RSN) and Wake Forest (Feb. 15, RSN).

After that, the Hurricanes have three consecutive away games to cap their road slate. First is a trip to Virginia Tech (Feb. 19, RSN), followed by visits to Notre Dame (Feb. 23, ACCN) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 29, ACCN).

Miami wraps up conference play with a pair of home contests, first facing the defending national champion, Virginia (March 4, ACCN). The regular season finale, which will serve as senior day for forward Keith Stone and guard Dejan Vasiljevic, comes against Syracuse (March 7, ACCN).