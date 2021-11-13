Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State

THE GAME

• The Hurricanes hit the road for their penultimate road game of the season and a rivalry matchup at Florida State on Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Mark Jones (pxp), Robert Griffin (color) and Quint Kessenich (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on Mundial 990AM from Doak Campbell Stadium.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes carry a 35-30 all-time series lead against the Seminoles into Saturday, including a 16-10 lead in games played in Tallahassee.

• Miami has won four straight rivalry matchups against Florida State, including a commanding 52-10 win at home in last year's rivalry game at home.

• In the most recent matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2019, the Hurricanes cruised to a 27-10 win. Miami has not lost in Tallahassee since 2015.

• The Hurricanes have not won five straight against Florida State since a stretch of winning six straight games over their rivals from 2000-2004.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• On Oct. 11, head coach Manny Diaz announced starting QB D'Eriq King would miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery resulting from an injury versus Michigan State. In his first season as starting quarterback at UM, King had with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), the Hurricanes pulled off a 33-30 win over the Yellow Jackets, representing Miami's third straight win in conference play. QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 389 yards on 22-for-34 passing and was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third straight week.

• Over his last three games, Van Dyke is completing 72 percent of passes and averaging 380.0 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

• WR Charleston Rambo became just the fourth wide receiver in Miami history to record 200 receiving yards last time out against Georgia Tech. He finished with 210 yards on seven receptions, including a touchdown, and was named ACC Receiver of the Week for his career-best performance.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 marks a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami had more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

UM LOOKING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT VS FSU

• Fresh off three straight wins - including two over ranked opponents - the Miami Hurricanes look to continue their hot streak in their annual rivalry game against Florida State on Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

• MIami is looking for its fifth straight win over the Seminoles. UM has not lost to Florida State since 2016 and is 2-0 vs. FSU under head coach Manny Diaz.

• Miami carries a 35-30 all-time series lead vs. FSU and has not lost in Tallahassee since 2015.

• Diaz has now led the Hurricanes to a win over a ranked opponent on the road in two straight seasons; Miami beat #18/#16 Louisville, 47-34, last season.

VAN DYKE ON FIRE IN LAST THREE STARTS

• QB Tyler Van Dyke will be making his seventh straight start under center when the Hurricanes take on Florida State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

• Van Dyke, who has compiled a 4-2 record in his six starts this season, threw for the ninth-most yards in a single game in Miami history and the second most ever by a Hurricanes freshman when he threw for 426 yards against #17/#19 Pitt on Oct. 30.

• Van Dyke, who has totaled 1,240 yards and 10 touchdowns over his last three games, is the first Miami quarterback to throw for more than 325 yards in three straight starts since Miami legend Bernie Kosar did it in 1984.

KING, HARRIS TO MISS REST OF SEASON

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King made the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State.

• King hurt his shoulder in Miami's game against the Spartans. Head coach Manny Diaz announced on Oct. 11 that King would miss the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery.

• On Monday, Oct. 18, Diaz announced starting RB Cam'Ron Harris would miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a lower extremity injured suffered vs. UNC. Miami is also missing starting OL Corey Gaynor and Jalen Rivers for the year.

HURRICANES LOOK TO STRETCH STREAK TO FIVE OVER FLORIDA STATE

• Coming off a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech, Miami is looking to stretch its winning streak over rival Florida State to five straight games on Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee on ESPN.

• The rivalry is the longest running consecutive series for the Hurricanes, with Saturday's matchup representing 53 consecutive seasons where the programs have met at least once, dating to 1969.

• The Hurricanes have a 35-30 all-time series lead, aided by wins in the last four meetings (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). UM has not won five straight vs. FSU since a stretch of six straight from 2000-2004.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is currently in his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• Miami's game versus the the Seminoles is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM and WMYM 990 AM.

LAST TIME OUT: MIAMI TOPS JACKETS, 33-30, FOR THIRD STRAIGHT 'W'

• Miami captured its third straight win last time out, topping Georgia Tech, 33-30, at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 6. The win was UM's first over the Jackets since 2017; the two teams did not meet in 2020.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the sixth straight start for Miami, delivered another dominant outing in Miami's win. The first-year starter finished with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

• WR Charleston Rambo had a historic performance, becoming just the fourth Hurricane to ever record 200 receiving yards in a single game. Rambo had 210 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

• RB Jaylan Knighton had one of the best outings of his career, finishing with a career-high 162 yards - the first 100-yard rushing game of his career - on a career-high 32 carries with one touchdown.

• S Kam Kinchens had seven tackles with two PBUs while DL Leonard Taylor had 2.5 tackles for loss.

A LOOK BACK: UM DOMINATED FSU, 52-10, IN HISTORIC GAME IN 2020

• In the 2020 rivalry game, Miami continued its undefeated start to the 2020 season with a 52-10 thumping of rival Florida State - the 52 points were the most ever scored by Miami against FSU.

• Miami scored 38 points in the first half of the game - the most ever by either team in one half in the rivalry's history. The 35-point deficit was Florida State's second biggest ever halftime deficit in program history, while the 50-point performance was the first by either team in the rivalry's history.

• QB D'Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdown passes in the win, while Miami's rushing attack totaled 200 yards and four touchdowns - including a pair by freshman RB Donald Chaney, Jr.

• Miami's defense total 13 tackles for loss and six sacks and also forced three turnovers in the win.

'ROOSTER' NOW RB1, HAD CAREER GAME LAST TIME OUT VS. GA TECH

• After RB Cam'Ron Harris suffered a season-ending leg injury in a loss to North Carolina on Oct. 16, RB Jaylon Knighton assumed responsibility as UM's lead back. He will make his fourth start of 2021 vs. FSU.

• Last time out against Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), Knighton finished with a career-high 162 yards on a careerhigh 32 carries for the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. He also scored a touchdown in the win.

• Nicknamed 'Rooster' by former Pop Warner football coach named Dave Williams for his reddish hair in a mohawk style as a kid, Knighton was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Mon., Oct. 18 after posting the best outing of his career vs. the Tar Heels. Knighton totaled 165 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

• Knighton upped the ante with his start against NC State on Oct. 23, finishing with 166 all-purpose yards, including 21 carries in the win. He was recognzied as the ACC Running Back of the Week on Oct. 25.

• In a win versus Pitt (Oct. 30), Knighton finished with 17 carries totaling 80 yards with two touchdowns.

• Knighton played in nine games and made two starts in his first year of college football in 2020 but was suspended for the first four games of 2021 due to a violation of team rules. He returned in Week 5.

• Knighton was a consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services. He was listed as the No. 88 player in the ESPN300 and rated the No. 11 running back nationally and No. 15 player in Florida by ESPN.

'O' STARTING TO CLICK WITH LONG SCORING DRIVES OVER LAST FIVE

• Despite a myriad of different season-ending injuries to four opening day starters, the Hurricanes offense has begun to click over the last five games, all of which have been vs. Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

• Miami's offense had just five scoring drives of 70-plus yards over its first three games vs. Alabama, App State and Michigan State combined. It had five such drives vs. NC State (Oct. 23) and four vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 30). Last time out vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), UM had its second-longest drive of 2021 by yards (93).

• After posting five scoring drives of 70-or-more yards over its first three games, the Hurricanes have managed 16 such drives over the last five games, including two versus Virginia (Sept. 30) and three versus UNC (Oct. 16). UM had a season-long 97-yard drive against the Tar Heels on its final scoring drive.

• In its 31-30 win over NC State, Miami compiled its longest scoring drive of the season by time (5:11).

VAN DYKE SHINING, EARNS THIRD STRAIGHT ACC ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

• Ever since his insertion into the starting lineup against Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25, QB Tyler Van Dyke has impressed with some of the best outings by a freshman in Miami Hurricanes history.

• Over Miami's current three-game winning streak, Van Dyke is averaging 380.0 passing yards per game, completing 72% of his passes and has compiled totals of 10 touchdowns and just one interception.

• Over the last 15 seasons in the ACC, Van Dyke is one of just four quarterbacks to have ever thrown for 300-plus passing yards and had three passing TDs in three straight ACC games, joining FSU's Jameis Winston (four in 2013), UNC's Sam Howell (three in 2019) and NC State's Russell Wilson (three in 2010).

• The 6-foot-4, 224-pound signal caller became the first Hurricane since the legendary Bernie Kosar in 1984 to record three consecutive games of at least 325 yards passing last time out vs. Georgia Tech.

• Van Dyke, who took over as starter after QB D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 18, completed 10-of-11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the win vs. Central Connecticut State.

• Van Dyke has 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 63.6 percent of passes for 1,879 yards.

• In a victory over NC State (Oct. 23), Van Dyke had the best game of his career by nearly every margin - he set career marks for completions, passing yards and touchdowns in a 31-30 victory. He one-upped himself against #17/#19 Pitt (Oct. 30), throwing for career-high 426 yards on 32-for-42 passing.

• Van Dyke has won three straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors following Miami's last three wins.

• Despite splitting reps for the majority of the CCSU game with fellow QB Jake Garcia, Van Dyke's 270 passing yards were the third-most by a UM quarterback making the first start of his career since 1999.

• Van Dyke was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. He ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300 and was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally by ESPN.

• The Glastonbury, Conn., native totaled over 4,600 yards and 39 passing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. He was named 2019 New England Prep Player of the Year after his final season.

BILETNIKOFF CANDIDATE RAMBO MADE HISTORY AGAINST GEORGIA TECH

• One of Miami's top playmakers this year has been WR Charleston Rambo, who arrived after spending the first four seasons of his career at Oklahoma, where had had 1,180 receiving yards and 76 career catches.

• Rambo delivered a scintillating performance last time out against Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), finishing with 210 receiving yards - only the fourth time a UM player has ever eclipsed 200 yards in a game - in a 33-30 win.

• Rambo's 210 yards were the most by any ACC receiver in a game this season and only the 18th 200-yard game by any receiver in FBS in 2021 through Week 10. It was the 13th-best single game total so far in 2021.

• On Nov. 3, Rambo was one of six players added to the midseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

• In a game against #17/#19 Pitt (Oct. 30), Rambo had seven catches totaling 101 yards in a 38-34 victory.

• When Rambo put together a dominant performance against Michigan State on Sept. 18, he managed a feat that had been done only twice in University of Miami history: 12 receptions in a single game.

• Rambo became the first Hurricane to haul in 12 catches since Phillip Dorsett did it versus USF in 2012, and only the third Hurricane ever. Rambo's 12 catches were the most he ever had in any college game, and his 156 receiving yards bested his previous high of 122, set in 2019 versus Texas Tech at Oklahoma.

• Rambo has started all nine games at wide receiver and leads Miami with 58 catches and 860 yards.

• The Cedar Hills, Texas native is one of just seven receivers in the ACC to have recorded 50 catches through Week 10. Rambo's average of 6.44 receptions per game ranks as the fourth-best mark in the conference.

FIVE STARTERS (FOUR ON OFFENSE) OUT FOR SEASON DUE TO INJURIES

• In addition to its two most productive offensive players in QB D'Eriq King and RB Cam'Ron Harris, the Hurricanes are missing team captain and center Corey Gaynor and left guard Jalen Rivers for the season.

• Miami will miss S Bubba Bolden for the rest of the year, as announced by HC Manny Diaz on Oct. 25, due to a shoulder injury. Bolden and King were two of three players selected to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff.

MIAMI EARNS SECOND RANKED ROAD WIN UNDER DIAZ'S DIRECTION

• The Hurricanes enjoyed a thrilling 38-34 win over #17/#19 Pittsburgh on the road on Oct. 30, picking up their first road win over a ranked opponent since a win over #18/#16 Louisville, 47-34, in 2020.

• Miami recorded back-to-back ranked wins for the first time since 2017, when the Hurricanes topped #13/#13 Virginia Tech, 28-10, and #3/#5 Notre Dame, 41-8, in back-to-back weeks (Nov. 4, Nov. 11).

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the fifth straight start for Miami, delivered one of the best performances of his career. Van Dyke set career marks for completions and passing yards in a 32-for-42, 426-yard, threetouchdown effort. Van Dyke was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

• WR Charleston Rambo posted his third 100-yard game of the season, finishing with 101 yards on seven receptions. RB Jaylan Knighton had 17 carries for 80 yards with two touchdowns in the win.

• S James Williams was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week after recording a career-high nine tackles and an interception. In addition, CB Tyrique Stevenson had his first collegiate interception.

FRESHMEN "EAT" AT MIAMI: ARROYO, WILLIAMS LATEST TO BREAK OUT

• In a win over #17/#19 Pitt, TE Elijah Arroyo hauled in the first touchdown of his career and S James Williams was named ACC Defensive of the Week after having nine tackles and one interception.

• Miami's group of freshmen showed off their playmaking ability in its 45-42 loss to North Carolina on Oct .16; the Hurricanes group - comprised of true freshmen like RB Cody Brown, second-year freshmen like RB Jaylan Knighton and third-year redshirt freshmen like DE Jahfari Harvey - were responsible for every point scored vs. UNC. Knighton led Miami with three touchdowns while K Andy Borregales had two field goals.

• Second-year freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for one touchdown and 264 yards in his first road start.

• Miami true freshmen dominated in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25; the Hurricanes group of first-year players finished with 411 total yards of offense and combined for six touchdowns.

• Brown two touchdowns while RB Thad Franklin, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jacolby George and WR Brashard Smith each finished with one score. Smith led the way with 126 all-purpose yards.

• QB Jake Garcia finished 11-for-14 for 147 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 45-yard rush. Garcia split reps with Van Dyke, who started and finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns.

• DL Leonard Taylor had a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss in Miami's win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 6.

HARLEY MOVING UP RECORD BROOKS IN CAREER RECEPTIONS, NOW 3RD

• WR Michael Harley delivered the best season of his career in Miami's new up-tempo offense a year ago, hauling in a career-high, team-best 57 receptions for a team-high 799 receiving yards with seven TDs.

• A third-team All-ACC selection, Harley set career marks in every category, nearly eclipsing his first three season totals combined. In his first three years at The U, Harley had 68 catches, 816 yards and three TDs.

• Harley has 160 career receptions, which ranks as the third-most in the history of Miami Football. In 2020, Harley moved past Phillip Dorsett (121) and Allen Hurns (121) into eighth in the record books.

STEVENSON GETS FIRST PICK, UM DOUBLED PICKETT'S INT SEASON TOTAL

• CB Tyrique Stevenson recorded the first interception of his collegiate career in Miami's win over #17/#19 Pitt (Oct. 30). The third-year transfer cornerback - in his first year at Miami - returned the pick 39 yards.

• Stevenson and S James Williams both intercepted passes from Pitt QB and Heisman hopeful Kenny Pickett, who had thrown just one interception all season before the Hurricanes picked off two in the victory.

SMITH HAS BEEN BALLING, HAULS IN TOUCHDOWNS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES

• After seeing limited action in 2020 and finishing his true freshman season with just two catches, WR Key'Shawn Smith has played a big role for the Hurricanes' offense through the first nine games of 2021.

• Smith put together the best game of his collegiate career in a road win against Pittsburgh (Oct. 30), hauling in three catches - including a career-long 57-yard catch - and a 13-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

• He followed that with three catches, 35 yards and another touchdown in the win vs. Georgia Tech last time out.

• Smith earned a starting wide receiver spot after a strong offseason, and been up to the task with 30 catches totaling 387 yards through the first nine games of the season. In UM's game against Michigan State, Smith finished with four catches totaling 50 yards. He had a career-best seven catches versus North Carolina.

• Originally a Washington State signee, Smith was able to join the Hurricanes after a coaching change in Pullman. A native of San Diego, the young speedster totaled 46 catches for 808 yards as a HS senior.

DEFENSE TIED FOR No. 12 IN FBS IN TFLs THROUGH FIRST TEN WEEKS

• Miami Football fans witness a familiar sight on Saturdays this fall as Manny Diaz assumed his responsibilities as playcaller and defensive coordinator; Diaz was defensive coordinator at Miami from 2016- 2019.

• Miami was one of just 11 teams in FBS and the only one from ACC to record 10 tackles for loss in Week 1.

• UM was tied for No. 12 in FBS tackles for loss after Week 10; Miami is averaging 6.9 tackles for loss per game.

• The Hurricanes defense has featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss for three straight years; Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018.

• Including Diaz's time as head coach, Miami has had multiple defensive players record double-digit tackles for loss in four of his five seasons at The U, including Phillips (15.5) and Quincy Roche (14.5) a season ago.

• The Hurricanes are the only team since Diaz's arrival to Coral Gables in 2016 to rank among the top five in all of FBS in tackles for loss each year; Miami was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6 per game), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3). So far, Miami ranks No. 10 in FBS at 8.7 per game.

BROTHERLY LOVE: BORREGALES NOW 4-5 FROM 40-50 YARDS THIS SEASON

• A year after his older brother Jose became the first Lou Groza Award winner in program history, Andres "Andy" Borregales entered his true freshman season at The U as Miami's starting placekicker for 2021.

• Earlier this year, Andy connected on a 55-yard field goal that was the longest by a freshman in UM history.

• After missing a kick off the uprights against Virginia as time expired in the fourth quarter, he rebounded with two field goals of 40+ yards in a close loss to North Carolina, hitting from both 44 yards and 42 yards.

• Andy connected on his lone two field goal attempts and one extra point attempt versus Alabama.

• The freshman went 3-for-4 vs. App State, including the game-winning 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

• Jose was Miami's first consensus All-America since 2004 in his lone season at The U, finishing 20-for-22 on field goal attempts and a perfect 37-for-37 on extra point attempts. He passed on #30 to his brother.

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS HAVE PLAYED BIG ROLES IN FIRST HALF

• Miami added several important players via transfer portal once again this offseason, including CB Tyrique Stevenson (from Georgia), WR Charleston Rambo (from Oklahoma), DE Deandre Johnson (from Tennessee) and OL Justice Oluwaseun (from UNLV). All have factored heavily into UM's first half of 2021.

• Stevenson has 23 tackles and three PBUs, while Rambo leads Miami with 44 catches totaling 422 yards.