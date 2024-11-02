Game Prediction: Miami vs. Duke

in other news
The latest on Miami four-star 2025 recruiting DB target Shamar Arnoux
Intel on USC commit after visit to Miami
Miami QB Cam Ward tops list of transfers projected to be first-rounders
Former transfers that are on track to be first-round selections
Miami Basketball: Hurricanes blow by Saint Leo in preseason exhibition
Miami dominates in preseason tune-up game
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Florida State
Detailed film review of Miami's 36-14 win over FSU
Visitor List: Miami vs. Duke
List of prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Duke
The fifth-ranked Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) hosts Duke (6-2, 2-2) and will aim to remain unbeaten. Miami is a 20-point favorite against Duke.
The Miami offense is scorching. It leads the FBS in total offense, which averages 560.8 yards per game. Heisman candidate Cam Ward leads all Power-4 conference quarterbacks with 2,746 passing yards and an offense that is a college football-best .598 in third-down conversions.
But here come the upset-minded Blue Devils, who rank 11th in third-down conversion defense. Duke head coach Manny Diaz likes to apply pressure or disguise pressure to confuse opposing quarterbacks. Ward is seventh in the nation when it comes to passing efficiency.
Miami may not have to use Ward's arm to win this game. Duke ranks 88th in the country in rush defense, and the Miami running game has picked up tremendously in the last two games, averaging 224.5 yards per game.
On the flip side, Duke struggles to run the football. The Blue Devils average 110.6 yards per game, ranking 117th in the nation. If Miami forces Duke QB Malik Murphy into third-and-longs, the Hurricanes can get off the field as they boast the 9th-best third-down conversion defense percentage (29%).
Miami should have a similar result from the Florida State game and cruise 9-0 by Saturday afternoon.
Official Prediction: Miami wins 38-13
