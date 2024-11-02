Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Game Prediction: Miami vs. Duke
Marcus Benjamin
The fifth-ranked Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) hosts Duke (6-2, 2-2) and will aim to remain unbeaten. Miami is a 20-point favorite against Duke.

The Miami offense is scorching. It leads the FBS in total offense, which averages 560.8 yards per game. Heisman candidate Cam Ward leads all Power-4 conference quarterbacks with 2,746 passing yards and an offense that is a college football-best .598 in third-down conversions.

But here come the upset-minded Blue Devils, who rank 11th in third-down conversion defense. Duke head coach Manny Diaz likes to apply pressure or disguise pressure to confuse opposing quarterbacks. Ward is seventh in the nation when it comes to passing efficiency.

Miami may not have to use Ward's arm to win this game. Duke ranks 88th in the country in rush defense, and the Miami running game has picked up tremendously in the last two games, averaging 224.5 yards per game.

On the flip side, Duke struggles to run the football. The Blue Devils average 110.6 yards per game, ranking 117th in the nation. If Miami forces Duke QB Malik Murphy into third-and-longs, the Hurricanes can get off the field as they boast the 9th-best third-down conversion defense percentage (29%).

Miami should have a similar result from the Florida State game and cruise 9-0 by Saturday afternoon.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 38-13

