The Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators are set to battle in game one in the "The Swamp" Saturday afternoon to open up the 2024 season.

There is plenty at stake for both teams to prove that the program is moving in the right direction.

Washington State transfer Quarterback Cam Ward is the obvious X-factor here. The playmaking signal-caller passed for nearly 4,000 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season. Against his most formidable opponents on the road (Oregon and Washington) last season, Ward completed 68.75 percent of passes and threw four touchdowns and one interception.

He was sacked 11 times in those contests, but his protection improves tremendously with Miami in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami was ranked 13th in the country in pass block, and that success is expected to continue this season. WSU ranked 74th in 2023.

The defensive line of Miami is also expected to improve from last year's production with the addition of several transfers (Elijah Alston, Tyler Baron, Simeon Barrow, CJ Clark, Marley Cook) to add to returning players Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

PFF ranked the Miami D-Line 22nd in the country last season, while Florida was ranked 63rd in pass block. I don't expect drastic changes from last season's numbers, which bodes well for the Canes.

The final score will be determined by how many mistakes are made early. If the Hurricanes turn the ball in the first half, this will be a close game throughout. If Miami jumps out to a lead, however, the Canes have the potential to blow this open.





Prediction: Miami wins 27-20

