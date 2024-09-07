In week one, the Miami Hurricanes exceeded expectations in its 41-17 win over Florida. In week two, Miami faces the FCS team and HBCU champion from 2023, Florida A&M (2-0). The Rattlers have won 13 consecutive games.

The Rattlers have several players who played their high school ball in South Florida: Quarterback Daniel Richardson (Miami Carol City), running back Thad Franklin (Chaminade-Madonna, Hollywood, FL), Corey Collier Jr. (Miami Palmetto), and others will look to prove themselves against the hometown Hurricanes.

FAMU had to battle from behind to beat its first two games of the season against Norfolk State (24-23) and South Carolina State (22-18). Richardson passed for a 66 completion percentage, 568 passing yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his first two games combined. He was sacked once. As long as Miami can prevent Richardson from breaking the pocket and making plays, the Canes should be able to shut down the Rattler attack from consistently moving down the field.

Miami QB Cam Ward passed for a 74 completion percentage, 385 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against SEC opponent Florida last week. Ward was sacked once against the Gators, but there is a clear difference between the opponents.

Ward should have plenty of time to move down the field against an inferior pass rush, and I would be surprised if Miami does not score on every drive that Ward is at quarterback. FAMU has yet to record an interception or a fumble this season. Miami forced two interceptions last week in Gainesville, with Jaden Harris and Meesh Powell registering picks.

According to Fan Duel, Miami is favored by 44.5 points, and nothing tells me that the Rattlers will keep it closer than that based on the difference in team depth. Miami's pass rush should overwhelm FAMU, providing opportunities for turnovers.

The Hurricanes could have scored 50 on the Gators in "The Swamp," so expect another blowout against a much lesser opponent in the home opener.

Prediction: Miami wins 63-10

