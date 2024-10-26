Game Prediction: Miami vs. Florida State

No. 6 Miami (7-0, 3-0 ACC) and Florida State (1-6, 1-5) will continue their rivalry Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a heavy 21-point favorite.

Heisman's favorite Cam Ward commands the nation's best offense, which averages 577.3 yards per game. The Hurricanes also lead the nation in passing yards, third-down conversion percentage, first downs, and yards per play.

Florida State will likely start backup quarterback Brock Glenn for an offense that averages 276 yards per game (2nd-worst among 133 teams). The Seminoles have yet to score 21 points in a game this season.

Polar opposites.

The Seminoles are much better on defense, but they still rank 75th in total defense compared to Miami, which ranks 21st. The Noles cannot stop the run. FSU ranks 102nd in stopping the run compared to UM, which ranks 8th. So this should be a game where the Miami running game (ranks 38th, 188 rushing yards per game) gets going.

The Noles have failed to create turnovers as well. FSU ranks 126th in turnover margin, with Miami ranking 26th. If the Hurricanes make sure they take care of the football, the Seminoles have virtually no chance to win this game.

Then there is the motivational factor.

Miami is looking to break a three-game losing streak. The last time the Seminoles came to Hard Rock Stadium, FSU handed UM a 45-3 loss. The Hurricanes should be highly motivated in front of the first home sell-out of the year. Look for Miami to dominate early and often.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 42-9