Game Prediction: Miami vs. Georgia Tech

The fourth-ranked undefeated Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 ACC) travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech and are nine-point road favorites.

The Miami offense continues to light up the stat sheet and the scoreboard. Miami ranks first nationally in five statistical categories (third-down conversions, total offense, first downs, yards per play, and scoring offense) and also ranks first in the ACC in passing offense, team passing efficiency, and red zone offense.

The Georgia Tech defense has significantly improved from last season and ranks 28th nationally in total defense. The key will be third down, where it will be strength on strength. The Yellow Jackets rank tenth in the country in third-down conversion defense. This could be a game that Miami will need Ward to convert on the money down by running the football.

The Georgia Tech offense has struggled without starting quarterback Haynes King. The Jackets totaled 356 yards against Virginia Tech and 333 yards against Notre Dame, well below its season average of 422.3.

King is a game-time decision recovering from a shoulder injury.

If the Hurricanes can establish the run, this offense cannot be stopped. Miami averages 186.4 yards per game on the ground during the season (35th in the country), while Tech ranks 25th, allowing 110.3 yards per contest.

Despite lapses on defense, the Canes boast the 12th-ranked defense in the third-down percentage defense (30%). I would assume the potential percentage here grows without King under center. Georgia Tech ranks 95th on converting on third down at 37 percent.

As we've seen in conference play, Miami has not dominated in the first half, and I expect Georgia Tech to keep this one close, especially if King plays. If not, this could be over by halftime.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 45-24