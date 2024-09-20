Game Prediction: Miami vs. USF

After three games, Miami has shown that it is one of the most dominant teams in college football. The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 159-23, and the general feeling from the program is that there is much to improve upon before going into ACC play.

Saturday's road test against USF is a prelude to conference play, which should further prove whether Miami's first three wins are flukes or not.

The first question to be answered in this game is who will establish the run. USF comes into the game with the 8th-ranked rushing attack, and Miami only totaled 15 yards rushing in the first half against Ball State. The Canes would eventually get to 243 yards on the ground, but they can ill afford to have a slow start running the football on the road in Tampa. Starting left tackle Jalen Rivers missed the last two games due to injury, so the Hurricanes should see a boost in production from the ground game with his return.

Also, Miami will need to contain USF Quarterback Byrum Brown. The Bulls' leading rusher is the dual-threat quarterback, who is the engine that makes this team go.

Miami has a clear advantage in the passing game on both sides. Its elite passer, Cam Ward, and several high-level pass-catchers will make it difficult for a USF passing defense to be effective. The Bulls allow 288.8 yards through the air.

With Brown only completing 56 percent of his passes, it's hard to believe that the Bulls quarterback will be any better at throwing the football against a Miami Hurricanes defense, allowing a conference-best 203.4 yards per game.

Turnovers, as in every game, will also be a critical factor. The Bulls have created five takeaways from fumbles in three games, while Miami has yet to lose a fumble on the year. Ward has thrown one interception this season, while USF has picked off three passes thus far.

The turnover battle and how each defense holds up after a takeaway will be significant to watch, but even if Miami loses this battle, I still see the Canes beating the Bulls with ease.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 45-21