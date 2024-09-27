The Miami Hurricanes blew through its non-conference schedule outscoring its opponents 209-38 en route to a 4-0 record.

Miami will start its conference schedule against (2-2) Virginia Tech on Friday night, and there are no signs that the Canes will slow down.

Ward has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes in each of Miami's first four games, totaling 1,439 yards and 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. The Miami quarterback will by far be the best QB the Hokies will face all season.

In Tech's two games against Power Four opponents, the Hokies allowed Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia to go 12-for-16 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis did not throw for a touchdown, but he did throw for 269 yards while completing 64% of his passes.

Ward ranks second in quarterback rating, while Pavia and Kaliakmanis rank 31st and 39th, respectively.

On the other side of the ball, Miami will face a very similar style quarterback that they faced last week against South Florida in Byrum Brown that they'll face this week in Kyron Drones. Brown passed for 254 yards, completing 63.3 percent of his passes last week against the Canes, and it's hard to believe that Drones will duplicate those efforts.

Against Rutgers, Drones completed only 48.1 percent of his passes for 137 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Rutgers currently ranks tenth in the Big Ten in total defense, allowing 296 per game. Miami ranks 10th in the country, allowing 232.8 yards per game. Miami also ranks 8th in third-down conversion percentage defense, while Virginia Tech ranks 63rd in third-down percentage.

I expect the Miami running game to get going in this one, as the Hokies allow 181 yards per game. Practice this week has been emphasizing getting the running game going, and it should be Friday night.





Official Prediction: Miami wins 45-14