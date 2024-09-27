PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Game Prediction: Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
The Miami Hurricanes blew through its non-conference schedule outscoring its opponents 209-38 en route to a 4-0 record.

Miami will start its conference schedule against (2-2) Virginia Tech on Friday night, and there are no signs that the Canes will slow down.

Ward has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes in each of Miami's first four games, totaling 1,439 yards and 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. The Miami quarterback will by far be the best QB the Hokies will face all season.

In Tech's two games against Power Four opponents, the Hokies allowed Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia to go 12-for-16 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis did not throw for a touchdown, but he did throw for 269 yards while completing 64% of his passes.

Ward ranks second in quarterback rating, while Pavia and Kaliakmanis rank 31st and 39th, respectively.

On the other side of the ball, Miami will face a very similar style quarterback that they faced last week against South Florida in Byrum Brown that they'll face this week in Kyron Drones. Brown passed for 254 yards, completing 63.3 percent of his passes last week against the Canes, and it's hard to believe that Drones will duplicate those efforts.

Against Rutgers, Drones completed only 48.1 percent of his passes for 137 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Rutgers currently ranks tenth in the Big Ten in total defense, allowing 296 per game. Miami ranks 10th in the country, allowing 232.8 yards per game. Miami also ranks 8th in third-down conversion percentage defense, while Virginia Tech ranks 63rd in third-down percentage.

I expect the Miami running game to get going in this one, as the Hokies allow 181 yards per game. Practice this week has been emphasizing getting the running game going, and it should be Friday night.


Official Prediction: Miami wins 45-14

