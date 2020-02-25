Gator WR commit: Miami and UF "both about the same" in my thinking
Miami Edison High School Class of 2022 WR Syveion Ellis is an early Florida Gators commitment.He committed to UF prior to landing a Miami offer Jan. 27 - he gave UF his pledge last April.The situat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news