Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck commits to Miami

Miami has essentially solved its quarterback situation for the 2025 season with the commitment of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

According to reports, Beck pledged to the Miami Hurricanes a day after entering the transfer portal. He was expected to visit Miami this weekend but decided to make an early commitment.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound redshirt senior initially declared for the NFL Draft after elbow surgery on December 23rd, just before Georgia's playoff game. He likely will not be ready for action until after spring football.

Beck played four seasons in Athens and started the last two. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 7,912 yards (8.6 per attempt) and had 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his collegiate career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beck was graded as the 37th-ranked passer (80.2).

Under Beck, Georgia went 13-1, including a blowout win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl in 2023. The Bulldogs went 11-2 in 2024, including an SEC championship. In that game, Beck suffered the injury.

Beck was projected to be the fourth or fifth quarterback in the 2025 draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

He has one year of eligibility left.

Beck's girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, is the starting point guard for Miami's women's basketball team.

The Jacksonville, FL native joins a QB room that includes junior Emory Williams, sophomore Judd Anderson, and freshman Luke Nickel.