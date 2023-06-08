CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Gino DiMare announced Thursday that he is stepping down as the head coach of the University of Miami baseball program.

DiMare served as the Hurricanes’ head coach for the past five seasons, compiling a record of 168-86 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in all four years the tournament was held.

“After evaluating this past season and talking extensively with my family, I have decided it is in my best interests and the best interests of the program to step away as head coach,” DiMare said. “I would like to thank President [Julio] Frenk and Dan Radakovich for their support, and Blake James for giving me the opportunity to become the head coach at Miami. I want to thank my coaches and staff for all their hard work, and especially the players – the relationships I have built with them are something I will cherish forever.”

DiMare’s 24 years as a member of the Miami baseball staff included 21 postseason appearances, 10 College World Series appearances, and two national championships. The Hurricanes won 42 games this past season – their most since 2016 – and hosted an NCAA regional in Coral Gables for the second straight year. Twelve Hurricanes were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during DiMare’s tenure as head coach and 15 of his student-athletes earned ACC All-Academic honors.

A native of Miami, DiMare was a standout outfielder for the Canes under Ron Fraser from 1989-92. He returned to UM in 1997 as a volunteer coach. He later served as assistant head coach and associate head coach before succeeding Jim Morris as the ninth head baseball coach in Miami history in 2019.

“I am grateful to Coach [Ron] Fraser for giving me the opportunity to play here and Coach Morris for giving me the chance to start my vocation here,” DiMare said. “I am fortunate to say I have spent more than half my life as a player or coach at the University of Miami. I will always be a Hurricanes fan and wish this program continued success.”

"I want to thank Gino for his dedication to Miami baseball over the last 24 years," Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "He is a great ambassador for our program both on and off the field. I wish Gino and his family all the best in their next chapter, and he will always be a member of the Hurricane family. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately."

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

