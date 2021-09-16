Good Morning CaneSport 9.16.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up, if you missed last night's Lamar Thomas Show be sure to check out the archived version today. It's a must-watch for any Cane fan, with Dennis Erickson and Key'Shawn Smith guests.
And yesterday afternoon we also had updates with Manny Diaz after the team's practice as well as with DT Jared Harrison-Hunte.
Today?
Well one item you want to be sure to check out this morning with with high priority DL recruit Anthony Lucas. The 4-star is taking a redeye to catch UM's game Saturday following his own Friday night game in Arizona. Think he's interested in the Canes? So read that.
Plus we have a recruiting update with Chris Graves, who was in the recruiting section on Saturday and is mulling over whether to take a couple of visits.
And we also have our 5 burning questions entering the Michigan State game, so read that analysis. And we catch up with freshman TE Elijah Arroyo for his thoughts as well - he had his first catch as a Cane last weekend.
And stay tuned later today for U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling breaking down the odds for UM's game and others around the nation.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Whirlwind trip ahead for Anthony Lucas: "I'm going there to see the game"
It's going to be a whirlwind trip to Miami for 4-star DE Anthony Lucas this weekend. He weighs in on where things stand.
Cane commit enjoyed going in locker room after Sat. game, may take visits
Cane commit Chris Graves was at Saturday's game and weighs in on that experience ... and is mulling over taking a couple of visits elsewhere.
True freshman TE Elijah Arroyo getting comfortable in Cane offense
It’s a tall task for any freshman to get a meaningful role in year 1 at a major college program. But Elijah Arroyo is starting to factor in behind Will Mallory at TE.
5 Burning Questions Heading Into the Michigan State Game
We tackle 5 burning questions heading into Saturday's game.
Manny Diaz on Wed.: Talks Mich. State, and stressing "play the next play"
Coach Manny Diaz broke down where things stand following the team's Wednesday practice.
Harrison-Hunte: Michigan State hasn't seen anyone like us yet
After starting in game 1, it was back to the bench for third-year DT Jared Harrison-Hunte in game 2. But don’t read into that much. Harrison-Hunte is playing well and shares his thoughts heading into the Michigan State game.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
When Was The Last Time We Either Read Or Heard About A Fight In Practice...? ... Posted by advarkas
-Because an upperclassmen was upset with an underclassmen for missing a either a blocking assignment or a tackle?
-Or because an OC and a DC were arguing about schemes?
- Or because the Offense didn't want the Defense stopping the Offense, and vice versa?
- Or because #2 guy was battling #1 guy for the #1 spot?
- Or because #3 guy was battling #2 guy for the #2 spot?
- Or because big brother player was giving little brother player a lesson?
- Or because the team captains weren't going to tolerate tomfoolery?
- Or because plays MATTERED at practice? Warm-ups MATTERED at practice? Film MATTERED at practice?
Alonzo and Melvin hammered guys at practice who weren't serious and emotionally invested and mentally invested and practiced at 100% they way they needed to on gameday. Jimmy and Butch's assistant argued ALL time time at practice trying to make each other better, and the players better, and the team better.
This is a big part of the macro-problem the vast majority of fans mean when we talk about a soft country club culture, and the tomfoolery that goes on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. It's a joke that the fans are angrier, more emotionally invested, and have higher standards/expectations for this team than the powers-that-be, the coaches, and the players. Because if it was the other way around, then we would be able to read, hear, and SEE it - on the field, in practice.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
