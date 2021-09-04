Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Alabama game
QUARTERBACKD’Eriq King struggled in this one with the Alabama defense constantly harassing him and not letting the run game get going.Yes, he began the game nine-for-nine, but it netted just 53 yar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news