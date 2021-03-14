CaneSport - High profile freshman Earl Timberlake to transfer

A disappointing injury-riddled 2020-21 season saw UM's basketball team finish with a 10-17 record and 4-15 ACC mark.

And the big question for coach Jim Larranaga after the final game was if any of his six seniors - Chris Lykes (who has transfer rumors swirling), Nysier Brooks, Elijah Olaniyi, Rodney Miller, Sam Waardenburg and Kam McGusty - would return. Larranaga said after that March 11 game that he expected the decisions won't be made until around April.

Today, though, word came out that an underclassman will be leaving.

A gem of the 2020 class, Earl Timberlake, will transfer. He and Matt Cross were expected to be future stars at Miami. Now both are gone, with Cross dismissed during the season due to an apparent attitude issue.

So Larranaga will have some work to do depending on what the seniors decide to reshape the roster. Down the stretch run this past season the Canes had only six available scholarship players.

Timberlake was one of those missing - he played in only seven games (starting three) and averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Timberlake told ESPN he has no school in mind yet where he will transfer and that "I've been dealing with a whole lot this season as far as being away from home and ankle and shoulder injuries. I wanted to be there for my teammates, but unfortunately I wasn't able to. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that putting my name in the transfer portal is the best move for my future. There's nothing negative that happened. There's no bad blood with Miami. I just want a fresh start. I love Coach L and the rest of the coaching staff. I just want to start over and get a fresh start somewhere else."