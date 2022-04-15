Hoops / social media power twins visiting UM, could be perfect fit at Miami

A social media whirlwind will descend on Miami starting today.

And at the center of the storm is the women's basketball team.

For a sport that some complain doesn't get much publicity compared to men's basketball, twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder may be the exception to that perception.

The Fresno State transfers are set to visit Miami beginning today, and don't be surprised if, oh, several million followers wind up visiting along with them. That would be virtually, of course. The twins are major social media stars, with millions of followers along their social media platforms, including over 4 million on TikTok alone.

Think that might get the Miami Hurricanes some exposure if they decide to transfer here?

This weekend alone there could be some social media posts strolling on South Beach, posing with iguanas, hanging out in the ocean ... you get the idea.

Perhaps, in some ways, the Cavinder twins would be the perfect fit at UM. And not just because of the above and the ways they can expand their social media and commercial ventures in a city like this.