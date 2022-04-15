Hoops / social media power twins visiting UM, could be perfect fit at Miami
A social media whirlwind will descend on Miami starting today.
And at the center of the storm is the women's basketball team.
For a sport that some complain doesn't get much publicity compared to men's basketball, twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder may be the exception to that perception.
The Fresno State transfers are set to visit Miami beginning today, and don't be surprised if, oh, several million followers wind up visiting along with them. That would be virtually, of course. The twins are major social media stars, with millions of followers along their social media platforms, including over 4 million on TikTok alone.
Think that might get the Miami Hurricanes some exposure if they decide to transfer here?
This weekend alone there could be some social media posts strolling on South Beach, posing with iguanas, hanging out in the ocean ... you get the idea.
Perhaps, in some ways, the Cavinder twins would be the perfect fit at UM. And not just because of the above and the ways they can expand their social media and commercial ventures in a city like this.
It also seems a perfect basketball fit. The duo are among the most talented players in the nation, and have two years of eligibility remaining.
Two years ago Haley was the Mountain West Player of the Year, and last season she averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Hanna? She averaged 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Despite their efforts, Fresno State finished with an 11-18 record, and now the twins are seeking a fresh start - they entered the transfer portal in mid-March.
As it relates to the Canes?
Miami loses its top two scorers, Destiny Hardin (13.7 PPG) and Kelsey Marshall (7.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG), so what better way to help make up for that than with this ultra-talented power couple?
The Cane women's basketball team has sought to get public exposure pretty much ever since Katie Meier took the reins in 2005 but has toiled in relative obscurity - on a national scene sense - for most of that time. This past season the team was 21-13, falling to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 49-33.
The twins would bring immediate national clout ... and make Miami into an instant contender to be one of the ACC's top teams next year.
The twins already have major endorsement deals in place including with Boost Mobile and Six Star Nutrition. They co-founded a new streetwear clothing company called Baseline Team.
At Miami they could ink NIL deals with John Ruiz and others.
Their brand could make another jump forward.
And so could the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team.