Video: Players Fletcher, Bissainthe and Cooper talk post-practice

Players were made available for the media after Miami's first spring practice.
Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, running back Mark Fletcher, and offensive lineman Anez Cooper answered questions from the media.
Miami will resume practice Wednesday morning, March 5th.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook