Published Mar 3, 2025
Video: Coach Mario Cristobal addresses media after first spring practice
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after the first practice of the spring.

Spring practice resumes Wednesday, March 5th.

