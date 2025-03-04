Storm Tracker Podcast - Will Miami win in-state recruiting battles?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Brian Smith, national recruiting analyst from the Locked on Network, discussed recruiting targets for Miami Hurricanes football.
First, we discuss the addition of Ben Congdon, a 6'7" 2026 offensive lineman who joined Miami's class on Monday (2:29).
Next, we discuss five-star 2026 wide receiver Tristen Keys and Miami's chances of gaining his commitment (4:01).
Miami's chances of landing four-star 2026 defensive back Jaelen Waters (8:03), five-star running back Derrek Cooper (11:24), four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez (14:09), four-star running back Javian Mallory (19:13), and four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell (20:51) are also discussed.
