CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is among the top 10 candidates for the prestigious Jerry West Award, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.



Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Wong and the Hurricanes are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host Louisville, live on ACC Network from the Watsco Center. Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics