Wong, who is also on both the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List and a Jerry West Award top 10 candidate , is among the most productive players in the country for the third consecutive season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is on the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team, as announced Thursday afternoon.

A fourth-year junior guard, Wong paces No. 19/20 Miami (19-5, 10-4 ACC) in points (16.0), assists (3.5), and steals (1.5) per game. He is also third among Hurricanes in rebounding (4.5) while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent beyond the arc, and 82.8 percent at the free-throw line.

Wong is the only Power Six player in the nation averaging at least 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

The Piscataway, N.J., native is sixth in the ACC in steals average, eighth in scoring, No. 10 in free-throw percentage, No. 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.83), No. 14 in field-goal percentage, and No. 15 in assists average. He owns the highest single-game point total (36) by any ACC player this season and the co-fifth-highest single-game assist mark (10).

Wong and his Miami teammates continue the 2022-23 campaign Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matchup against Louisville at the Watsco Center, live on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics