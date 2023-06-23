CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team were both picked in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller, a fifth-year senior guard, went No. 48 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers. Wong, a fourth-year junior guard, landed at No. 55 overall, going to the Indiana Pacers.

This is the fourth time in program history multiple Hurricanes were chosen in the same NBA Draft, joining 1968, 1970, and 2018.

Miller and Wong are the 24th and 25th players in program history to hear their names called in the NBA Draft. They are the first to do so since 2019 when the Toronto Raptors selected Dewan Hernandez with the No. 59 selection.

Miami has now had at least one player chosen in four of the past seven NBA Drafts, with six total Hurricanes picked in that span. Miller and Wong join Hernandez, Davon Reed (No. 32 in 2017), Lonnie Walker IV (No. 18 in 2018), and Bruce Brown Jr. (No. 42 in 2018).

A native of Middleburg, Va., Miller spent two years at Miami after beginning his career with three seasons at George Mason. In 2022-23, he earned Second Team All-ACC, NABC Second Team All-District 2, ACC All-Tournament Second Team, and NCAA Midwest All-Region Team plaudits.