JUCO WR Colbie Young commits, to enroll for Summer B: "I'm ready to work"

Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Junior College Class of 2022 WR Colbie Young chose to visit the University of Miami officially this weekend instead of Tennessee.

And now he's chosen the Canes over everyone else. Young told CaneSport that he committed to Hurricane coaches this morning before leaving campus.

He’s not like most other recruits who want to wait for edits and make their own big announcement. He’s a bit of a throwback.

“Do you want us to wait to write the story of you committing?” Young was asked.

“Nah, I’m not like that,” Young said. “I’m waiting on edits and will send it out myself tomorrow but I’m not into that Hollywood fame. You can just go ahead and write it and let everyone know now. I’m a Miami Hurricane. I committed.

“I never really have been like a highly recruited guy, you know? I’m just ready to come and work. I went to JUCO.”

Young will be back at UM on Wednesday enrolling for Summer B.

“I’m ready to work,” he says. "They need a receiver. Miami coaches feel there’s a part of my game I can develop more but that I can come in right away and dominate.”

Young says coaches made it clear to him he will have to earn anything he gets, and that he’s going to start out as a backup.

“They will use me like a big X receiver, and I know I have to compete, will have Frank (Ladson) in front of me, guys that were there all spring,” Young said. “It’s not a situation where I’ll redshirt, though. I’ll work, can maybe earn the starting spot but have some dogs ahead of me.

“I’m just getting ready for high level football.”

In an ironic twist, Young and Ladson were together at a Clemson camp when they were in high school, and Young remembers watching Ladson and trying to emulate some of his game.

Never did he imagine back then that the former Clemson commit Ladson and he would wind up competing with each other at the University of Miami.

“It’s crazy to think about how it turned out,” Young said.

Young says he anticipates a smooth transition in part because his JUCO offense used a lot of cutups from what Josh Gattis has done in the past.

As for why he committed?

“The visit was just great,” said Young, who was hosted by Dom Mammarelli. “It felt like a family. Coach (Mario) Cristobal is a great guy, made me feel like I was at home. And I have a brother that’s lives in Pembroke Pines.”

His sister was also in the area this weekend, so he got to see her and her children for the first time in five years.