Justice building bond with 4-star OL who recently spoke with Manny Diaz
Paintsville (Ky.) Central High School OL Grant Bingham recently announced his top eight.And the Canes made the cut along with Notre Dame, Northwestern, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news