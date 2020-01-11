Garin Justice, who spent the 2019 season as offensive coordinator / offensive line coach at UNLV, will join the Miami Hurricanes football staff as offensive line coach, head coach Manny Diaz announced Saturday. Justice's hire is pending completion of a standard University background check.

He replaces Butch Barry's whose line was a mess in 2019. Miami allowed 51 sacks and 90 tackles for losses with numerous penalties and mental busts during the season. The play up front was a major reason this offense struggled in averaging 25.7 points and 367.2 yards per game.

"We're excited to welcome Garin to our offensive staff," Diaz said. "He boasts an extensive and impressive background as a position coach, coordinator and head coach, and we're looking forward to seeing him work with our offensive linemen."

Justice spent two seasons on the UNLV staff, joining the Rebels prior to 2018 and initially oversaw the offensive line and run game. He was promoted to offensive coordinator / offensive line coach prior to 2019. In his final season with the Rebels, two offensive linemen (Julio Garcia, Justin Polu) earned All-Mountain West Conference recognition while running back Charles Williams, Jr., was named first-team All-Mountain West.

Prior to his time at UNLV, Justice spent two seasons as offensive line coach at FAU (2016-17), the only assistant retained when Lane Kiffin was hired as head coach. In 2017, FAU was led by a veteran line under Justice's tutelage. The Owls ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 nationally for scoring offense (40.6) and rushing offense (285.3), while ranking 12th for fewest sacks allowed (16). The Owls finished the 2017 season with an 11-3 record that included a Conference USA championship and Boca Raton Bowl victory. Three of Justice's offensive lineman were named first-team All-Conference USA, helping pave the way for running back Devin Singletary, who became the program's first-ever Associated Press All-American football player and set the school single-season rushing record (1,920 yards).

In 2016, the Owls had a record-setting rushing attack under Justice despite losing four projected starters in the first three weeks of the season, which resulted in nine different starting line groups throughout the year.

Prior to his time at FAU, Justice was the head coach at Concord University (Athens, W. Va.), a program that had been winless (0-11) as recently as 2008, from 2011-15. In his five-year stint, the Mountain Lions were 40-17, which included a 13-1 season in 2014. Additionally, Justice led Concord to two conference championships and two NCAA Division II playoff appearances. On Justice's watch, 84 players were named All-West Virginia Athletic Conference or All-Mountain East Conference selections while two athletes earned Defensive WVIAC Player of the Year accolades in addition to 18 All-Region selections and eight All-American honorees.

Justice was a three-year starting offensive tackle for West Virginia and served as team captain in 2005 for a Mountaineer squad that went 11-1, defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and ranked No. 5 in the season-ending AP Poll. The former second team All-America earned his bachelor's degree from the school in 2006.

Justice began his coaching career as a student assistant and then a graduate assistant for his alma mater, where he worked with the offensive line. He then spent two years as an offensive graduate student at Florida State in 2007-08.

Justice has a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia (2006) and a Master's of Sports Administration from Florida State (2008). He is married to Casie Coughlin Justice, and they have a daughter, Juliet.