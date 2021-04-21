Juwan Mitchell: I'm top LB in portal for UM, decision coming by end of week
It seems like a perfect fit.The Miami Hurricanes struggled mightily at linebacker a year ago, with BJ Jennings and Zach McCloud veteran starters that simply didn't get the job done consistently.Thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news