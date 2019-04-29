Key area OL getting UM visit this week, talks Canes
Homestead (Fla.) South Dade High School OL Jonathan Denis says Hurricane coaches Butch Barry and Ephraim Banda will be visiting him at school this week (per NCAA rules they can only watch him work ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news