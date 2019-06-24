News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 10:03:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Key LB target has decision made, waiting on announcement video

Vheaaflccwyhdmtnj9jq
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Camden (NJ) High School LB Tirek Austin-Cave says, for all intents and purposes, he has a decision made.“I’m waiting on a video to be done (for the announcement),” Austin-Cave said, adding that onc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}