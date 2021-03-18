Keyshawn Smith: I relish being a deep ball threat, open WR competition
After Miami's second spring practice session two days ago, coach Manny Diaz made a point to single out second-year WR Keyshawn Smith.“Keyshawn Smith is really making strides at wide receiver," Diaz...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news