Khamauri Rogers is the latest Miami Hurricane to enter the transfer portal. The true freshman from Madison, Mississippi is the 16th overall prospect to transfer from the football program and the 8th defensive back.

He was a consensus four-star prospect and was the 9th-ranked cornerback of the 2022 class. He picked Miami over Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and LSU. He saw minimal action as a freshman appearing only in the season opener. He registered one tackle.