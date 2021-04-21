CaneSport - Larranaga to fill staff opening with well-connected young coach

DJ Irving, who played college basketball at Boston University and has been coaching at Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia and with the esteemed AAU program Team Final, will soon be announced as a new member of Jim Larranaga's staff.

Sources told CaneSport that Irving will replace Adam Fisher, who recently left the staff to go to Penn State.

Irving gives Miami a young coach with strong recruiting ties to complement Chris Caputo and Bill Courtney, Larranaga's current lead assistants.

Team Final - a Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware program which has produced former Hurricanes Lonnie Walker, Davon Reed and Jaquan Newton - is one of the top AAU teams in the country. Irving has worked directly there with the nation's No. 2 rated prospect, center Jalen Duren, and the No. 31 player, point guard Justice Williams, who both presently play at Montverde (FL) Academy. There obviously are no guarantees Miami will be able to land those prospects and others, but Irving's presence on the staff will give the Hurricanes an opening in their recruitment.