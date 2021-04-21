CaneSport - Larranaga to fill staff opening with well-connected young coach

Larranaga to fill staff opening with well-connected young coach
DJ Irving, who played college basketball at Boston University and has been coaching at Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia and with the esteemed AAU program Team Final, will soon be announced as a new member of Jim Larranaga's staff.
Sources told CaneSport that Irving will replace Adam Fisher, who recently left the staff to go to Penn State.
Irving gives Miami a young coach with strong recruiting ties to complement Chris Caputo and Bill Courtney, Larranaga's current lead assistants.
Team Final - a Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware program which has produced former Hurricanes Lonnie Walker, Davon Reed and Jaquan Newton - is one of the top AAU teams in the country. Irving has worked directly there with the nation's No. 2 rated prospect, center Jalen Duren, and the No. 31 player, point guard Justice Williams, who both presently play at Montverde (FL) Academy. There obviously are no guarantees Miami will be able to land those prospects and others, but Irving's presence on the staff will give the Hurricanes an opening in their recruitment.
During his playing days at BU, Irving started in 121 of 128 games and logged 4,126 career minutes, third most in program history. The two-time team MVP and captain graduated fifth all-time in assists (470) and ninth in points (1,439) and helped lead the team to the 2011 NCAA tournament.
He had his best year as a junior in which he ranked in the top 10 in seven America East categories – including sixth in scoring (14.2 ppg) and seventh in steals (1.4 spg) – and received Mid-Major All-America accolades.
He began his coaching career as a special assistant to head coach Joe Jones at BU and also was a team manager at Penn State. He moved on to the coaching staff at Roman Catholic H.S. under former teammate Matt Griffin (Questrom'12) in addition to working with Team Final.