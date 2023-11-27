Veteran linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. will play his last year of college eligibility at a different location.

The fourth-year junior was one of the most productive linebackers during his time at Miami. In his last season as a Hurricane, Flagg totaled 48 tackles (23 solo). He played mainly in a reserve role with Francisco Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe, and KJ Cloyd getting most of the starts at linebacker this season.

Flagg did make the game-clinching tackle in a 29-26 overtime win over Clemson this season.

In four years, the Houston, Texas native registered 179 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and an interception.

A three-star prospect, Flagg was ranked as the No. 25 inside linebacker and No. 72 player in Texas by Rivals.com. He chose Miami over Boston College, Virginia Tech, and SMU.