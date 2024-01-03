Christian Watson and Kyshawn George scored double-figures, pouring in 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Omier (27 points, 10 rebounds), Matthew Cleveland (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Bensley Joseph (11 points, 10 assists) all recorded double-doubles in the game marking the first time this has occurred since the program rebirth in 1985-86. Miami is one of three DI teams to have three players tally a double-double in the same game against a DI opponent this year. They are joined by Illinois (12/29 vs. FDU ) and Iowa (12/20 vs. UMBC ).

Three Hurricanes tallied double-doubles as Miami downed the North Florida Ospreys, 95-55, Friday night at the Watsco Center.

The last time these two teams met, the Hurricanes came away with a narrow 78-74 victory in Clemson, S.C. Then-third-year-sophomore Nijel Pack dropped a 20-piece in the game and was joined in double-figures by Norchad Omier at ten points.

This will be the 34th overall meeting between Miami and Clemson and the 27th since the Hurricanes joined the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season. Clemson holds the narrow 17-16 edge in the all-time series, but Miami boasts a 9-4 record when playing at home.

Notable Miami Statistics

Forward Omier eclipsed the 1,500-point mark in his career last time out, pouring in 27 points against UNF. He is one of three active Division I players to record 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

The Hurricanes are 21-1 (.952) when Norchad Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23). Omier tallied his sixth double-double of the season against UNF. He currently ranks first in the ACC in double-doubles and is one of two ACC players in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (eight) and rebounding (second).

Omier has scored 20-plus points in three straight games for the first time in his career. His 27 against UNF also marks a new scoring high in Miami uniform for Omier.

Miami is the only team in the nation with three players averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field (min. 50 att.) Those players are Wooga Poplar (16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 52.3%), Omier (17.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 62.6%), and Cleveland (14.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 55.6%).

Junior Joseph recorded the first double-double of his career last time out, totaling 11 points and ten assists against North Florida.

He is the first Hurricane to tally 10-plus assists since Isaiah Wong did so on Dec. 17, 2022. Joseph is just the fourth Hurricane to accomplish such a feat since 2010.

When playing 19-plus minutes, George is averaging 10 pts, 3.5 reb, and three assists per game.

Sophomore Watson had a career night off the bench against North Florida, setting new career highs in scoring (14), rebounding (four), minutes (26) and free throws made (four). He is also averaging 5.0 assists per game over the last two contests.





The Opponent

Notable Clemson Statistics

The Tigers enter Wednesday’s contest as the 16th-ranked team in the country and tied with Miami atop the ACC standings at 1-0 in conference action. The Tigers are 11-1 this season, with the only loss being a two-point setback at Memphis on Dec. 16.

Clemson is ranked No. 8 in the nation in the latest NET rankings. Clemson is the highest-ranked ACC team in the NET.

Clemson is 3-1 in Quad 1 games and is the only ACC team with three Quad 1 wins.

Three Quad 1 wins are tied for fourth-most in the country.

Clemson has five Quad 1 and Quad 2 combined victories – the most in the ACC and tied for third-most in the country. • Clemson is No. 1 in RPI and has the No. 7 strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers are ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll—the longest streak in the polls since 2018.

Clemson is led in scoring by PJ Hall, averaging 20.5 points per game, good for second in the ACC. Joe Girard (15.6) and Chase Hunter (11) join Hall in double-figures so far this season.

Hall is one of two players in America who averages 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game (Zach Edey, Purdue).

Girard is fifth all-time in ACC history for 3-pointers made (335).

Ian Schiefflin Had 17 rebounds in Clemson’s victory at Pittsburgh on December 3, 2023, the most by a Clemson player under Brad Brownell and the most in any game since Trevor Booker had 17 at East Carolina on December 5, 2007

Miami Athletics and Clemson Athletics Contributed to this report

