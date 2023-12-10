DATE: Sunday, December 10, 2023

WHERE: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

TIME/TV: 2:00 PM EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 96.5 FM

LINE: MIA -1.5

No. 15 Miami (7-1, 1-0 ACC) will look to continue its strong start to the season. The Hurricanes dominated Long Island 97-49 last time on the court. Miami's only loss was to 16th-ranked Kentucky.

Colorado (6-2, 0-0 Pac-12) controlled Pepperdine in a 91-66 win last time out. The Buffaloes' losses of the season were to Florida State in overtime on Nov. 21 and to 13th-ranked Colorado State.





Series History

This will be just the second meeting between the two programs, as Miami and Colorado met once before on Jan. 3, 1957, before the program's rebirth. The Hurricanes faced a 73-66 defeat to the Buffaloes in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes are 14-7 in neutral site games since the start of the 2021-22 season.





Rankings

Miami maintained its top-15 ranking for the fifth straight week, checking in at No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Per Stats Perform, there are only four seasons in which the Hurricanes have appeared in the Top 15 in more consecutive weeks (1959-60, 2012-13, 2015-16, 2017-18).

Miami has now appeared in the polls for 19th straight weeks, breaking the program record for consecutive appearances in the Coaches Poll (18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16).





Last Game

Miami's 48-point over LIU was the largest scoring margin for the Hurricanes since they defeated Western Carolina by 49, 92-43, on Nov. 11, 2016.

The Hurricanes held a commanding 53-18 lead (35 points) at halftime of the LIU game, its largest lead since Nov. 16, 2009, when Miami led Nova Southeastern by 43 points (61-18), per Stats Perform.

Five Hurricanes scored in double-figures for the third time this season, paced by Norchad Omier, who poured in 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Matthew Cleveland (15), Wooga Poplar (14), Kyshawn George (13), and Nijel Pack were the other players in double-digit scoring.

As a team, Miami knocked down 56.9 percent of its shots from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.