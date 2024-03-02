The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Florida Gators (7-2, 0-0 SEC), 134-133-1, including an 82-51 advantage at Mark Light Field.

In the tightly-contested 268-game rivalry, the two sides are separated by 24 runs, with the Gators holding the narrow edge.

Miami and Florida are meeting for the 45th consecutive campaign. The rivals squared off for the first time on April 9, 1940.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other conference team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), Virginia (13th), NC State (14th), and North Carolina (17th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida started the season ranked second and dropped two spots to fourth after losing to St. Johns in its opener.

The Gators, Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of Feb. 29, Miami ranks fourth nationally with 22 homers. The Canes are tied for 11th in scoring, averaging 11.1 runs per game.

Miami has circled the bases in seven of its eight contests, highlighted by an eight-homer barrage against LIU on Feb. 25.

Miami is on pace for 148 home runs during the regular season, which would set a program record.

Nine Hurricanes have left the yard, with freshman Daniel Cuvet and Jason Torres blasing a co-team's best five round-trippers.

True freshman Cuvet leads the Hurricanes with a .606 batting average (fourth in the country), 15 RBIs, and five home runs. The freshman also leads starters in on-base percentage (.667).

Sophomore Torres is second on the team with a .528 batting average, 14 RBIs, and ties for the lead with five home runs.

Junior Edgardo Villegas leads the team in walks (8).

Nine Hurricanes have at least one home run. The Hurricanes have a total of 22 on the season (4th in the country).

Sophomore Blake Cyr missed the last four games due to a personal matter. Cyr returned Wednesday against FGCU.





The Opponent

No. 4 Florida embarks on its first road trip of the season with a three-game series at Miami. The Gators have won eight of the last nine series vs. the Canes, with the lone series loss coming in 2021 for the grand opening of Condron Family Ballpark.

Under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida is 39-17 vs. UM, featuring a 16-8 road mark. Last season, UF claimed games one (10- 4) and three (14-4) in Gainesville for a series win despite dropping the Saturday contest (14-6).

The Gators have won four straight series in Coral Gables against the Hurricanes, posting a 9-3 record, with their last series loss coming in 2014. Beyond that, Florida is 6-1 in the previous seven series at Miami, going 15-6 since 2010. The lone series loss occurred in 2014 (L 4-6, L 2-5, W 6-4).

Florida's .992 fielding percentage leads the SEC and ranks third nationally behind Oral Roberts and Boston College.

Florida's 102 strikeouts through eight games is the team's most ever to open as a season. As a staff, the Gators rank second in the nation with 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings behind Florida State (15.6 K/9).

Jac Caglianone enters the series, slashing .469/.575/.688 on the season with more than twice as many walks (seven) as strikeouts (three). Ranking fourth in the SEC in average, Caglianone owns two homers, one double, 11 RBI and 11 runs. He has hit safely in all eight games this season.

OF/INF Tyler Shelnut and INF Colby Shelton lead the Gators with three home runs apiece. Both players are hitting over .340 and slugging above .720. Shelton leads the team with 13 runs, while Shelnut's 12 RBI are tied with C Luke Heyman for the team high. Shelton and Shelnut join Caglianone as the lone Gators with an OPS above 1.200, ranking first and third on the squad.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (1-0) (0.82 ERA) is set to make his third start of the season. The junior has allowed two runs on 11 hits, striking out 16 and walking three in his two starts against NJIT and Long Island this season.

Florida: RHP Liam Peterson (1-0) (0.00 ERA) will make his third start of the season. The freshman has allowed zero runs on three hits, striking out 13 and walking four.





Statistics reflect up to March 1, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and Florida Athletics contributed to this report

