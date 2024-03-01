CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team dropped its series opener to the fourth-ranked Florida Gators, 7-3, in front of a sellout crowd Friday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (5-4) took an early 2-1 advantage in the third inning, but the Gators (7-2) responded immediately and padded their lead late.

After Jason Torres’ team-leading sixth home run, Florida answered with runs in four of the final six frames.

The Gators pushed across two runs in the fourth before socking three solo shots, highlighted by back-to-back blasts in the seventh.

Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, designated hitter Cade Kurland, and catcher Luke Heyman all left the yard in the victory.

Gators right-hander Ryan Slater (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 3 ½ hitless innings in relief of starter Cade Fisher.

Miami hurler Gage Ziehl (0-1), who turned in a quality start, was tagged with the loss. Ziehl held the visitors to three earned runs across six frames, striking out a season-high nine.

The Hurricanes will look to even the rivalry series against Florida on Saturday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.