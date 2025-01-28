Five former FCS standouts that will be household names in the Power Four

Thousands of college players transferred to new schools during the last two months. Many of them moved from one Power Four program to another but some transferred up to the Power Four level from the FCS ranks. Here are five former FCS players who will be household names at the Power Four level come this season.

DE LOGAN GEORGE, Ohio State

Ohio State stars Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are off to the NFL so there is an opportunity for playing time at defensive end next season. Of course, the Buckeyes have a few big-time defensive ends ready to fill the void but George is expected to see the field plenty this season. The former Idaho State star has two years of eligibility remaining. In his first two collegiate seasons, George amassed 51 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus. He was also credited with nearly 20 tackles for a loss and six sacks this past season.

LB MI'QUISE GRACE, Kentucky

Kentucky's defensive front gutted during this transfer cycle but the Wildcats reloaded with a few very talented and accomplished prospects. Grace is one of the stars of this Kentucky transfer class and will be one of their key players on defense next season. At South Dakota this past season, grace led the conference with nine and a half sacks and 17 tackles for a loss, which earned him FCS All-American honors while also being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

QB MARK GRONOWSKI, Iowa

Diehard football fans are likely familiar with Gronowski but even casual viewers will get to know Iowa’s next starting quarterback during the upcoming season. He spent the first four years of his college career with South Dakota State where he won two FCS National Championships in addition to being named FCS National Player of the Year in 2023. Gronowski had the option of entering the upcoming NFL Draft but decided to spend his final year of eligibility playing for the Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz. Even though Gronowski is recovering from an injury that will keep him off the field this spring, he is expected to step in and take over the starting role. His track record of winning and high-end production should give Iowa fans a lot to be excited about heading into the upcoming season.

LB ANDREW JONES, Ole Miss

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his high-flying offense is what moves the needle at Ole Miss but the Rebels had to replace a lot of outgoing talent on the defensive side of the ball during this transfer cycle. In fact, three of the four highest-ranked transfers Ole Miss signed are on the defensive side of the ball. Jones is among those four and should hear his name called frequently during the upcoming season. The SWAC co-Defensive Player of the Year last season, Jones was credited with 122 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Look for Jones to step into the role vacated by Chris Paul Jr.

WR TRISTAN SMITH, Clemson