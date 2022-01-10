Local 4-star Clemson commit talks with McClendon; prior staff never pushed
Miami Edison High School 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph is a Clemson commitment and he’s heading up there for a Junior Day event.But his commitment hasn’t stopped the Canes from pushing here. After all, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news