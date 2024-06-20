Establishing a pipeline from local high school football powerhouses is still a significant priority for the Miami Hurricanes. Thursday evening, the staff solidified these connections with Miami Central High School with the commitment of four-star defensive back Amari Wallace.

"Home is where the heart is," Wallace said. "And I was born and raised in the county of Dade."

Wallace will join former Central Rockets and current Miami Hurricanes Rueben Bain, Wesley Bissainthe, and Armondo Blount.

Wallace took his first and only official visit to Miami thus far, which is all he needed to make a verbal commitment. The versatile defensive back had long ties to Miami coaches with whom he has had relationships for years. His former high school head coach Roland Smith, director of high school relations at Miami, has maintained a solid relationship with Wallace over the years. Mike Rumph, assistant director of recruiting, has been watching him since he was a freshman. The two former Canes and South Florida natives have actively recruited Wallace for several years.

"I didn't know Miami had been watching me since my freshman year. I didn't know that a school could be watching you that closely as a 15 or a 14-year-old. [Rumph] said I have the heart of a lion.

Miami offered Wallace in September of 2022 as a multiple-year starter for the Rockets, and they had the game-winning interception in a historical win against IMG Academy.

"Mari is a Swiss army knife for our defense. He's going to be one, if not the top, defensive back in South Florida by the time he's a senior," Central head coach Jube Joseph said. "He's just a ballhawk, but he packs a punch when he hits you. The kid is fearless."

Wallace has visited Miami several times, including a pop-up visit on his way to feed the homeless during the spring. Most recently, he competed in a seven-on-seven tournament with Central wearing Miami gloves.