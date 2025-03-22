Local four-star running back Javian Mallory commits to Miami

The 2026 class continues to build for Miami. The Hurricanes added one of the most coveted prospects Saturday evening with four-star running back Javian Mallory committing to Miami. The workhorse-back made his pledge over Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

"Since day one, Miami has been that school that showed the most love and had the best relationship with the coaches. Going through this process, I've learned a lot of things, and Miami is one of those schools where I feel like I can come in day one and make an impact."

Mallory recently visited Clemson but knew all along that Miami would be his choice.

"I was definitely waiting on committing. In February, I knew I was going to commit."

Mallory expects to compete as soon as he steps on campus at the University of Miami as a student but will still have a humble mindset.

"They can expect a dog. I'm coming in on day one with a humble mindset. Come into work and make the team great."

Miami now has six commitments to its 2026 class: four-star QB Dereon Coleman, four-star DB Jaelen Waters, four-star LB Jordan Campbell, three-star OL Ben Congdon, and three-star DB Camdin Portis.





Scouting Report

Following missing time as a junior, Javian Mallory looks to be back at full strength ahead of the 2025 season. His big comeback moment came at the Under Armour Next camp stop in Miami on March 2, where he showed up at a more trim 200 pounds with true comfort as a receiver out of the backfield. Mallory easily won reps and finished with good ball-tracking skills and strong hands.

On tape, he profiles as much more of a conventional back, built for the type of dominance and assertion Miami desires to establish under Mario Cristobal. He runs with good pad level and contact balance and operates with strong vision. Nimble feet and patience allow Mallory to operate very well in between the tackles, but he has enough sneaky speed to break the big one -- even going for 99 yards on one run early in the 2024 season with a long and efficient stride.

The one-cut style in space still resonates in today's game, but Mallory has the workhorse type qualities if he needs to be the bell cow for a collegiate offense. Good lateral ability and instincts can probably lead to more elusiveness at the next level, where enhancing strengths should complete Mallory's profile as a big and balanced back.

- John Garcia, Rivals.com, National Recruiting Analyst