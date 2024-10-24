Locked on Canes Podcast: Miami to Host Several Flip Targets for FSU game

in other news
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Florida State
Discussion about Miami's upcoming rivalry game against Florida State
Cam Ward tops mid-season All-America transfer team
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense
Miami making four-star DB Shamar Arnoux a top priority
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Activity picking up with signing day six weeks away
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Detailed film review of Miami's 52-45 win over Louisville
Cam Ward named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Senior Ward garners Maxwell Player of the Week honors
Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Marcus Benjamin, publisher for CanesCounty.com, to discuss a huge recruiting weekend as Miami hosts Florida State.
First, Benjamin discusses the number of players from other schools that Miami is trying to lure to Miami (2:14).
Next, discussed is LSU commit DJ Pickett, who is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and Miami's chances of acquiring the five-star athlete (3:59).
Also discussed are Miami's chances to flip Florida commit Ben Hanks Jr. (6:50), Jarquez Carter (10:40), Hayden Lowe (13:06), Shamar Arnoux (14:31), and the chances Kellen Wiley (16:05) chooses the Hurricanes.
Next, Donno and Benjamin share their thoughts on Miami's decision to wear all-black uniforms against FSU (17:59).
Benjamin provides his take on if this will be a get-right game for the Miami defense (25:14) and if the Seminoles can stop the Hurricanes offense (28:27).
Lastly, discussed is if the upcoming rivalry game against Florida State is trap game for Miami (31:11).
