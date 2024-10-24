Locked on Canes Podcast: Miami to Host Several Flip Targets for FSU game

Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Marcus Benjamin, publisher for CanesCounty.com, to discuss a huge recruiting weekend as Miami hosts Florida State.

First, Benjamin discusses the number of players from other schools that Miami is trying to lure to Miami (2:14).

Next, discussed is LSU commit DJ Pickett, who is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and Miami's chances of acquiring the five-star athlete (3:59).

Also discussed are Miami's chances to flip Florida commit Ben Hanks Jr. (6:50), Jarquez Carter (10:40), Hayden Lowe (13:06), Shamar Arnoux (14:31), and the chances Kellen Wiley (16:05) chooses the Hurricanes.

Next, Donno and Benjamin share their thoughts on Miami's decision to wear all-black uniforms against FSU (17:59).

Benjamin provides his take on if this will be a get-right game for the Miami defense (25:14) and if the Seminoles can stop the Hurricanes offense (28:27).

Lastly, discussed is if the upcoming rivalry game against Florida State is trap game for Miami (31:11).