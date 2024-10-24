Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
Locked on Canes Podcast: Miami to Host Several Flip Targets for FSU game
CanesCounty.com
Staff
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Marcus Benjamin, publisher for CanesCounty.com, to discuss a huge recruiting weekend as Miami hosts Florida State.

First, Benjamin discusses the number of players from other schools that Miami is trying to lure to Miami (2:14).

Next, discussed is LSU commit DJ Pickett, who is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and Miami's chances of acquiring the five-star athlete (3:59).

Also discussed are Miami's chances to flip Florida commit Ben Hanks Jr. (6:50), Jarquez Carter (10:40), Hayden Lowe (13:06), Shamar Arnoux (14:31), and the chances Kellen Wiley (16:05) chooses the Hurricanes.

Next, Donno and Benjamin share their thoughts on Miami's decision to wear all-black uniforms against FSU (17:59).

Benjamin provides his take on if this will be a get-right game for the Miami defense (25:14) and if the Seminoles can stop the Hurricanes offense (28:27).

Lastly, discussed is if the upcoming rivalry game against Florida State is trap game for Miami (31:11).

