Locked On Canes Podcast: Reaction to Miami's 2025 football schedule

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 football schedule is bizarre for many reasons! The Hurricanes will not leave the state of Florida until November 1st.

Miami has two bye weeks within three weeks. Although the team has only played four road games all season, its final two games will be at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Are Miami’s two most challenging games both non-conference: against Notre Dame to open the year and against Florida in Week 4?

Host Alex Donno argues that this will be the case. Miami has bye weeks before two challenging games: at Florida State and home against Louisville. Will Miami be able to maximize the extra prep time before those contests?