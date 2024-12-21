Louisiana Tech transfer DT David Blay commits to Miami

Miami received a commitment from its first defensive lineman of the winter transfer portal window. Louisiana Tech transfer David Blay pledged to Miami Saturday afternoon.

He chose Miami over Illinois, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC.

In three seasons, the 6'4", 300-plus pounder recorded 101 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He played 443 snaps in 2024.

According to Pro Football Focus, Blay has a 76.9 run defense grade, an 80.2 tackling grade, and a 64.7 pass rush grade.

Blay is a Philadelphia (PA) native and played for D-2 school West Chester University before transferring to Louisiana Tech.

According to Rivals.com Blay was an unrated player coming out of Truman High School in Levittown, PA.



Blay will join an interior defensive line group in Miami that includes Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott.