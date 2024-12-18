LSU transfer CJ Daniels commits to Miami

Miami landed its second player from the transfer portal. Wide receiver CJ Daniels committed to the Miami Hurricanes Wednesday morning.

The 6'2" redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left.

In 2024, Daniels totalled 42 receptions for 480 yards at LSU. He played his four previous seasons at Liberty. He has 2,434 career receiving yards, scoring 21 touchdowns.



The veteran pass-catcher has recorded 2,257 snaps and 48 receptions, generated 734 yards after contact, and had zero drops at LSU.

Daniels was a two-star prospect from the 2020 class, according to Rivals.com.

The acquisition is crucial with the potential departure of the top four receivers from the 2024 season (Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Sam Brown, and Isaiah Horton).