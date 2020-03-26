Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 3. BERNIE KOSAR VS. ANDRE JOHNSON: More impactful Cane legend

THE CASE FOR KOSAR: Kosar was instrumental in the University of Miami becoming known as "Quarterback U ". He threw for 5,971 yards and 40 touchdowns in 1983 and 1984, leading Miami to its first national championship as a redshirt freshman in 1983. Kosar was named MVP for his 300-yard passing performance in the Hurricanes 31-30 victory over Nebraska in the 1984 Orange Bowl Classic. When Kosar left UM he held school records for career passes completed, passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes thrown, all since eclipsed, but still holds the record for career passing completion percentage. Kosar was a first-round NFL supplemental draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, and he finished his NFL career with 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns. THE CASE FOR JOHNSON: After redshirting in 1999 and seeing limited action in 2000, Johnson proved in his third season that he was one of the most dominating receivers in Miami's storied history. He finished that 2001 season with 44 receptions for 881 yards (20 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns. He had seven catches for 199 yards in the Canes' national championship victory in the Rose Bowl, a UM bowl record. In 2002, Johnson caught 52 passes and amassed 1,092 yards, 21 yards-per catch and nine touchdowns, joining Eddie Brown as the only Canes receivers, at that time, to gain over 1,000 yards in a season. His 20 receiving touchdowns are tied with Reggie Wayne, for third-most in school history. Drafted by the Houston Texans third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, he finished his pro career with 14,185 yards and 70 TDs and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 4. JEREMY SHOCKEY VS. MICHAEL IRVIN: More impactful Cane pass catcher