March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 3-4
ROUND OF 32
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 1-2
ROUND OF 64
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 1-4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 5-8
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 9-12
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 13-16
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 17-20
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 21-24
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 25-28
Who said there was not gonna be March Madness?
We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So CaneSport has created its own tournament.
Miami Hurricane style.
The first round is over.
Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 3. BERNIE KOSAR VS. ANDRE JOHNSON: More impactful Cane legend
VOTING HISTORY
Kosar defeated Steve Walsh in Round 1 with 74.2 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR KOSAR: Kosar was instrumental in the University of Miami becoming known as "Quarterback U ". He threw for 5,971 yards and 40 touchdowns in 1983 and 1984, leading Miami to its first national championship as a redshirt freshman in 1983. Kosar was named MVP for his 300-yard passing performance in the Hurricanes 31-30 victory over Nebraska in the 1984 Orange Bowl Classic. When Kosar left UM he held school records for career passes completed, passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes thrown, all since eclipsed, but still holds the record for career passing completion percentage. Kosar was a first-round NFL supplemental draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, and he finished his NFL career with 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns.
THE CASE FOR JOHNSON: After redshirting in 1999 and seeing limited action in 2000, Johnson proved in his third season that he was one of the most dominating receivers in Miami's storied history. He finished that 2001 season with 44 receptions for 881 yards (20 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns. He had seven catches for 199 yards in the Canes' national championship victory in the Rose Bowl, a UM bowl record. In 2002, Johnson caught 52 passes and amassed 1,092 yards, 21 yards-per catch and nine touchdowns, joining Eddie Brown as the only Canes receivers, at that time, to gain over 1,000 yards in a season. His 20 receiving touchdowns are tied with Reggie Wayne, for third-most in school history. Drafted by the Houston Texans third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, he finished his pro career with 14,185 yards and 70 TDs and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 4. JEREMY SHOCKEY VS. MICHAEL IRVIN: More impactful Cane pass catcher
Shockey defeated David Njoku in Round 1 with 98.9 percent of the vote
Irvin defeated Reggie Wayne in Round 1 with 91.6 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR SHOCKEY: Like Njoku, Shockey only had two years of real playing time at Miami. But that was in 2000 and 2001, and he helped UM to a national title in the latter season. In 2000, the sophomore Shockey caught three passes on UM’s game-winning drive against No. 1 Florida State including the game-winning TD. He had 296 yards and three TDs that season. In 2001 Shockey led the Canes with 45 receptions for 604 yards and eight touchdowns. Five of those catches came in the national title win over Nebraska, totaling 85 yards and a score. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football. Shockey was picked in the first round (14th overall) of the 2002 National Football League Draft by the New York Giants. He ended his pro career with 6,143 yards and 37 touchdowns, winning a pair of Super Bowl Rings (New York 2007 and New Orleans 2009).
THE CASE FOR IRVIN: Irvin won Freshman All-America honors from the Football News in 1985, UPI All-America honors in 1986, and 2nd team and honorable mention All-America honors by the Football News and Associated Press as a junior in 1987. He became a starter in his redshirt freshman year in 1985 and held UM career records for receiving yards (2,423) and touchdown receptions (26), was second in receptions (143) and fourth in touchdowns (26) when he left UM. He had 840 yards and nine TDs in 1985, 868 yards and 11 scores in 1986 and 719 yards with six scores in 1987. Irvin was drafted in the 1988 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall selection in the first round. He went on to star for the Cowboys and win three Super Bowl titles while being selected for five Pro Bowls. He finished his pro career with 11,904 yards and 65 TDs.