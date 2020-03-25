March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 1-2
Who said there was not gonna be March Madness?
We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So CaneSport has created its own tournament.
Miami Hurricane style.
The first round is over.
Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
Today brings the first two Round of 32 games. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 1. KEN DORSEY VS. VINNY TESTAVERDE: More impactful Cane QB
VOTING HISTORY
Dorsey defeated Jim Kelly in Round 1 with 55.7% of the vote
Testaverde defeated Gino Torretta in Round 1 with 62% of the vote
THE CASE FOR DORSEY: Dorsey is the winningest quarterback in Miami history with a 38-2 record as a starter. in his career, he threw for 9,565 yards with 86 TDs, and he won the Maxwell Award in 2001 after leading the team to its fifth national title. He also led the team to the national title game the following year, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist both seasons. Dorsey was a seventh round NFL Draft pick of the 49ers in 2003, spending six years as a backup in the league.
THE CASE FOR TESTAVERDE: Testaverde was the first player in Cane history to win the Heisman Trophy, taking it home in 1986. When he finished his career he ranked second in school history in passing yardage (6,058), tied with Steve Walsh for first in touchdown passes (48) and fourth in pass completions (413). He threw 25 INTs in his career and led the Hurricanes to the 1986 national title game. In addition to winning the Heisman, he also won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Maxwell Award. As a starter he had a 21-1 regular season record over two years. Testaverde was selected with the first pick in the 1987 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played on several other NFL teams during his long and successful pro career.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 2. EDGERRIN JAMES VS. ALONZO HIGHSMITH: More impactful Cane RB
VOTING HISTORY
James defeated Clinton Portis with 85.2% of the vote
Highsmith defeated Ottis Anderson with 51.5% of the vote
THE CASE FOR JAMES: James is the only Hurricane running back to post consecutive 1000+ rushing seasons and has 2,960 career yards and 32 rushing touchdowns (tied for second most in UM history) despite starting only 17 games. He had 12 multi-touchdown games in his career and his 1,416 yards rushing in 1998 which was the most at that time of any Miami back. His 17 touchdowns that year shattered Eddie Dunn's 60-year old school record of 14 touchdowns in 1938. He also enjoyed a school record 299 yards on 39 carries performance in a 49-42 upset victory over No. 2 UCLA in the Orange Bowl in 1998. James was drafted in the first round (4th overall) of the 1999 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts and had 12,246 career rush yards in the NFL.
THE CASE FOR HIGHSMITH: Highsmith was in Cane news this past cycle as a potential Chief of Staff hire, and his legend was built as an explosive fullback and offensive leader at UM from 1983 to 1986. Highsmith finished his UM career with 1,914 yards, ranking third in school history and 2,935 all-purpose yards, the fifth highest total for a Hurricane. He also scored 25 career touchdowns, tied for fourth place all-time at UM.Originally from Miami, the former Columbus High School standout recorded five 100-yard rushing games, tying for the second highest total in Canes history, and rushed for a team high 50 yards and one touchdown in the 1984 Orange Bowl as Miami captured its first national championship. Highsmith was selected in the first round, third pick overall, in the 1987 NFL draft and went on to a five-year career with the Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys.