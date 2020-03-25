Who said there was not gonna be March Madness?

We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.

So CaneSport has created its own tournament.

Miami Hurricane style.

The first round is over.

Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.

After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship.

The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.

Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?

The coming days will provide the answer.

Today brings the first two Round of 32 games. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day.

So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance

Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.