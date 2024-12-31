Ranking the top five RBs still available in the transfer portal

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the running backs.

1. MAKHI HUGHES

Hughes, the No. 1 running back in the transfer rankings, didn’t enter the portal until late last week but his recruitment is already red hot. After posting back-to-back seasons with 1,300-plus rushing yards and scoring seven and 15 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons, he has Oregon, Ole Miss, Colorado and Duke banging down his door. The Ducks, however, could have the edge for Hughes since 2025 five-star Oregon signee Na’eem Offord is his half brother.

2. RASHUL FAISON

Faison is one of the former junior college prospects who would not have any eligibility remaining if it weren’t for the waiver the NCAA granted as a result of the Deigo Pavia lawsuit. Now Faison, who is coming off a season with 1,107 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, is in demand. Florida State, Utah, Georgia and North Carolina are expecting him to visit within the next week.

3. TAWEE WALKER

The ripple effect from the Deigo Pavia lawsuit gave Walker another year of eligibility since he started his career at the junior college level. When Walker transferred to Wisconsin from Oklahoma he wasn’t expected to have as large a role as he ended up getting. He took the opportunity and ran with it to the tune of 864 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Walker’s experience and production should be of great interest to programs around the country.

4. STAR THOMAS

A year ago Thomas was a sought-after prospect in the transfer portal. He landed at Duke and the former junior college prospect had the best season of his career. Thomas posted 876 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, bringing his career total to 2,041 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He has one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver for former junior college prospects.

5. JADEN NIXON