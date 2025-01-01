Miami Basketball: Canes lose to Boston College, 78-68

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team faced its first loss of the new year on Wednesday, falling 78-68 to the Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at Conte Forum.

Senior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) in scoring for the third straight game, totaling 21 points against Boston College for his third consecutive double-digit scoring contest. Graduate student Lynn Kidd and senior Brandon Johnson paced Miami on the glass, totaling eight rebounds apiece.

The Hurricanes started the game on a 10-2 run, thanks largely to Kidd, who scored six of Miami’s first 10 points. Five Miami players scored five or more points in the first 20 minutes to put the Hurricanes up by 19, 32-13, at the 8:38 mark in the frame.

Chad Venning responded for the Eagles by pouring in 15 first-half points to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 12 points, 41-29, at the halftime break.