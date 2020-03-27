Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 5. JIMMY JOHNSON VS. WIDE RIGHT II: Coach vs. moment, which was more impactful?

THE CASE FOR JOHNSON: Johnson was the cornerstone of the Hurricane football program that personified the team on the 1980's. After taking over the helm of the team that had just won the University's first National Championship in 1983, Johnson structured the football program from a fairy-tale underdog to a national powerhouse, dominating the nation. He coached from 1984-88, and in his last three seasons the Hurricanes finished in the top two and captured the 1987 National Championship (in 1986 the team enjoyed its first ever undefeated regular season but lost in the Fiesta Bowl). During his tenure UM set school records for consecutive wins, with 36, and consecutive road victories with 20. Johnson began Miami's NCAA-record 58-game home winning streak by posting victories in his final 26 games in the Orange Bowl. He went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories in five years and coach the Miami Dolphins for four years. CASE FOR WIDE RIGHT II IN 1992: A year after a missed field goal gave the Canes a win over the Seminoles, it happened again. In 1992 the defending champion Hurricanes led FSU, 19-16, with just seconds remaining. Both teams entered the game undefeated, with Miami ranked No. 2 in the nation and FSU No. 3. Dan Mowrey trotted onto the field to try and send the game to overtime. But his 39-yard attempt went wide right. Miami went on to finish the season 11-1, losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and ranked No. 3. VOTE HERE

ROUND OF 32, GAME 6. 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES VS. ANTREL ROLLE: Who gets your vote when it comes to top team vs. top position player?