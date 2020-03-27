March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 5-6
Who said there was not gonna be March Madness?
We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So CaneSport has created its own tournament.
Miami Hurricane style.
The first round is over.
Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 5. JIMMY JOHNSON VS. WIDE RIGHT II: Coach vs. moment, which was more impactful?
VOTING HISTORY
Johnson defeated Dennis Erickson with 94.9 percent of the vote
Wide right II defeated 8 lateral play with 79.1 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR JOHNSON: Johnson was the cornerstone of the Hurricane football program that personified the team on the 1980's. After taking over the helm of the team that had just won the University's first National Championship in 1983, Johnson structured the football program from a fairy-tale underdog to a national powerhouse, dominating the nation. He coached from 1984-88, and in his last three seasons the Hurricanes finished in the top two and captured the 1987 National Championship (in 1986 the team enjoyed its first ever undefeated regular season but lost in the Fiesta Bowl). During his tenure UM set school records for consecutive wins, with 36, and consecutive road victories with 20. Johnson began Miami's NCAA-record 58-game home winning streak by posting victories in his final 26 games in the Orange Bowl. He went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories in five years and coach the Miami Dolphins for four years.
CASE FOR WIDE RIGHT II IN 1992: A year after a missed field goal gave the Canes a win over the Seminoles, it happened again. In 1992 the defending champion Hurricanes led FSU, 19-16, with just seconds remaining. Both teams entered the game undefeated, with Miami ranked No. 2 in the nation and FSU No. 3. Dan Mowrey trotted onto the field to try and send the game to overtime. But his 39-yard attempt went wide right. Miami went on to finish the season 11-1, losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and ranked No. 3.
ROUND OF 32, GAME 6. 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES VS. ANTREL ROLLE: Who gets your vote when it comes to top team vs. top position player?
VOTING HISTORY
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated 1986 Miami Hurricanes in Round 1 with 90.1 percent of the vote
Antrel Rolle defeated Kelly Jennings in Round 1 with 96.4 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR THE 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES: Some call the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team the greatest in college football history. Not only did that team win every game, including a 37-14 blowout Rose Bowl win against No. 4 Nebraska, but the level of NFL talent on the roster was absurd. There were 38 players eventually drafted off that team, and 17 were first rounders (six taken in the first round of the 2004 draft). Among the personnel: WR Andre Johnson, S Seam Taylor, TE Kellen Winslow, OL Bryant McKinnie, DB Antrel Rolle, LB Jon Vilma, TE Jeremy Shockey, DB Phillip Buchanan, LB DJ Williams, OL Vernon Carey, DT Vince Wilfork, RB Willis McGahee, S Ed Reed, CB Mike Rumph, RB Clinton Portis, WR Roscoe Parrish, RB Frank Gore and QB Ken Dorsey. The team averaged 42.6 points while giving up just 9.75 points. The defensive domination was to the point that UM allowed only 13 touchdowns and scored eight of its own on turnovers. Among the wins: 49-27 against No. 14 FSU, 65-7 over No. 12 Washington and 59-0 against No. 14 Syracuse.
THE CASE FOR ANTREL ROLLE: By his third year as a Cane, teams were throwing anywhere but Rolle's way. He was a dominant shut-down corner. In Year 1 at UM he was one of only four true freshmen who saw extensive action during the 2001 National Championship season. Most was on special teams, but he did get his first collegiate interception against the Washington Huskies. As a sophomore starter in 2002 he earned All-Big East first team honors and had 66 total tackles, six for loss, and 2 sacks. He followed that with 51 total tackles and 2 interceptions in 2003, and in 2004 he had 58 tackles and an INT and was a consensus first team All-American, winner of the Jack Tatum Award as the best defensive back in the country, and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He held two ACC All-American receivers in check: Larry Fitzgerald (26 receiving yards) and Calvin Johnson (10 yards). The 8th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rolle spent 11 years in the league and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2012 Super Bowl Champion. He ended his NFL career with 834 tackles and 26 interceptions.